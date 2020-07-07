1/
Gregory R. Reilly
Gregory R. Reilly

Milwaukee - Peacefully passed away July 3rd, 2020 at St Luke's Hospital due to complications

from Parkinson's Disease. He is preceded in death by his father Robert J. Reilly, mother Dorothy J. Reilly, Kathleen Reilly(nee Stone), Ann Reilly(nee Wearing), and brother Dennis Reilly. Survived by son Brian and daughter Tina, brother Wayne(Trish), Grandchildren Kevin and Shanna, other extended family and

friends. A celebration of life to be held at a later date, please see funeral home website for updates. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Parkinson Foundation https://www.parkinson.org/






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
