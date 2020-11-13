1/1
Gregory R. Skowronski
Gregory R. Skowronski

Age 68, found Eternal Peace on November 9, 2020. Loved dearly by his wife of 47 years, Jann (née Turk), daughters Nicole and Rachel (Betrand) Habert, and his grandchildren, Felix and Eleanor. Greg is further survived by his sister Sharon (Todd) Brunner, brothers Bob (Bev), Jim (Lorrie), John (Sally), sisters-in-law Judee Weber and Sandy Skowronski, and brothers-in-law Lynn (Song-Sun), Mark (Jean) and Todd Turk. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Greg was welcomed in heaven by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth, brother Richard, along with countless other beloved family members.

Greg spent his career working in maintenance for Conley-Pihos and St. Vincent Pallotti Parish and School. He loved taking long walks among the trees, watching the waves at Lake Michigan, wood-working, keeping his daily weather log, and sharing stories and laughs with family and friends.

At this time, private services will be held. A celebration of Greg's life will be scheduled when it is safe for all to gather together. Greg was a long-time blood donor and passionate about giving generously to numerous charities. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to consider donating blood, or make a contribution to the St. Ben's Meal Program, Hunger Task Force, or the charity of your choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
