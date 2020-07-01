Gregory Robert O'BrienJuly 21, 1960- June 28, 2020Beloved husband of Tamara (Hayes) O'Brien. Loving father of Sean O'Brien. Dear brother of Patrick (Holly), Kathryn, Michael (Cathy), Timothy (Patricia), Steven, Mary Jo, and Laurie Wolf. Son-in-law of Lila (the late Kenneth Ralph) Hayes. Brother in-law of Steven (Karen) Hayes, Lori (the late Ed) Kannenberg, and Kristin (Dave) Marsden. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Barbara O'Brien and sister Kerry. Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends, and his beloved dogs. Greg's zest for life, family, and friends and his kindness will be missed by the many who loved him.A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 8 at 6:00 PM at the Watermark at Shully's, 146 Green Bay Rd., Thiensville. Visitation from 3:00 PM until the time of service.The family requests that masks be worn by those who attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Crossroads Presbyterian Church or to the Wisconsin Humane Society would be appreciated.