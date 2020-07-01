1/1
Gregory Robert O'Brien
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Robert O'Brien

July 21, 1960- June 28, 2020

Beloved husband of Tamara (Hayes) O'Brien. Loving father of Sean O'Brien. Dear brother of Patrick (Holly), Kathryn, Michael (Cathy), Timothy (Patricia), Steven, Mary Jo, and Laurie Wolf. Son-in-law of Lila (the late Kenneth Ralph) Hayes. Brother in-law of Steven (Karen) Hayes, Lori (the late Ed) Kannenberg, and Kristin (Dave) Marsden. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Barbara O'Brien and sister Kerry. Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends, and his beloved dogs. Greg's zest for life, family, and friends and his kindness will be missed by the many who loved him.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 8 at 6:00 PM at the Watermark at Shully's, 146 Green Bay Rd., Thiensville. Visitation from 3:00 PM until the time of service.The family requests that masks be worn by those who attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Crossroads Presbyterian Church or to the Wisconsin Humane Society would be appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Watermark at Shully's
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Watermark at Shully's
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
2622423120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved