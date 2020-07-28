1/1
Gregory Volk
1951 - 2020
Gregory Volk

West Bend - Gregory S. Volk, 68, of West Bend, peacefully passed away on Mon., July 27, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

Greg was born on Oct. 24, 1951 in Milwaukee to the late Frank and Audrey (nee Hoerst) Volk. After graduating from Custer High School, he enlisted into the United States Army and served in Vietnam, training German Shepherds as scout dogs for two years. After returning home, Greg took a position at the Kohl's warehouse, where he remained for over twenty years as well as Roundy's. He was a member of the American Legion and the Daniel Boone Conservancy Club in Richfield. It was the simple things that Greg appreciated the most, whether it was shooting his guns, walking his dogs, or relaxing outdoors. He was a lively spirit that loved ballroom dancing and spending time with those that he cared about the most. He will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.

Those Greg leaves behind to cherish his memory include his sister, Judith (Bill) Bonner and sister-in-law, Diane Volk; cousins; other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Greg is preceded in death by a sister, Beth Volk; two brothers, Steve and Jeff Volk; and two nephews, Tom and Mike Ziebell.

A memorial service in remembrance of Greg will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. Visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Greg's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
04:30 - 05:45 PM
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
AUG
4
Memorial service
06:00 PM
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
Funeral services provided by
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
