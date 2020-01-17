Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Gregory W. La Fleur

Gregory W. La Fleur

Glendale - Age 67. January 10, 2020. Loving dad of Elliot, Collin, Sean and Andy (Charlie Shanaver) La Fleur. Beloved son of Barbara (the late Anthony) La Fleur. Dear brother of Toni (the late Tim) Rand, Jeff (Julie), Tim (Randi) and Mike (Mel) La Fleur. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives.

Greg was owner operator and coach at La Fleur's Gymnastics in Menomonee Falls and Germantown which is now being operated by his friends Tammy and Maya. Greg's wishes were to have his body donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin for research.

A celebration of Greg's life will be held on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 4:30 PM at Turner's 1034 Vel R. Phillips Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53203.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
