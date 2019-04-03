|
Staudacher, Gregory W. Other aliases include Rainbow, The King, Duke Jupiter, Papi, and many more. Greg passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 57. He was the loving husband of Betty (nee Arkin), devoted father of "Baby" Sarah (Danny "Punk Rock") Kraemer, and proud grandfather of Braxton, the light of his life. Beloved son of Nancy and the late Arthur and Cherished brother of Gary (Jayne Herring), Richard (Shelly), and Randy (Luci) Staudacher. Brother-in-law of Cathy (Steve) Heebsh. Treasured uncle of Cameron "Pimpin' Cam" (Jessie) Staudacher, Zak (Laurel) Heebsh, Kelly (Shawn) Paek and their children Kieran and Mallory, Brooke (Brad) Schicker and their children Quinn and Parker, and Nick Heebsh. He will also be missed by friends Bob "Chunky A" (Kay) Jopke, Scott (Ruth) Meyers, Vince "Vinnie" Feleccia, Ned "Max" Maxwell, Gary "Pistol" Nadolski, Jay Peldo, Jill "Jilly Bean" Moore, Mike "Creepy" Nowotny, Judy Gundry, Jim (Kitty) Mead, John (Nancy) Korom, Tom (Susie) Osman, and the rest of the Starbucks crew, and Bill Kravit, Mike "MJ" and Nikki Johnson and his FHK family and countless other family, friends, and clients. Greg had a wonderful career in insurance for over 35 years. He conducted thousands of educational meetings and in 2012 he was the top salesman for United Healthcare in the country. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 8 from 4PM until the Memorial Service at 7PM. "I lived a life that exceeded expectations. I learned that simple pleasures and simple love are best. Good friends are priceless and they all know I'm a nutcase!"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019