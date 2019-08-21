Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Wadsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Wadsworth


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Wadsworth Notice
Gregory T. Wadsworth
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Age 65. Former husband of Kathy Wadsworth. Loving father of Jennifer Wadsworth and Katie (Jose) Rosales. Proud grandpa of Kailey, Devan, Liliana and JJ. Brother of Gary Wadsworth and Kris Ann Timm. Also loved by many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Margaret Wadsworth.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Friday, August 23, 2019, 5-6:45 PM. Funeral at 7 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline