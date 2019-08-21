|
Gregory T. Wadsworth
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Age 65. Former husband of Kathy Wadsworth. Loving father of Jennifer Wadsworth and Katie (Jose) Rosales. Proud grandpa of Kailey, Devan, Liliana and JJ. Brother of Gary Wadsworth and Kris Ann Timm. Also loved by many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Margaret Wadsworth.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Friday, August 23, 2019, 5-6:45 PM. Funeral at 7 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019