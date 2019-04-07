|
|
Witt, Gregory "Hawk" Passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Age 73. Loving husband of 46 years to Patricia (Nee Schley). Father of Dawn Aguilera (Nee Witt) and Dave Witt. Preceded in death by his parents Philip and Stella Witt and Patty's parents Dorothy and Orre Schley. Survived by sister Joyce (Dave) Schwabe, cousins, nieces, nephews and special cousin Sr. Mary Beth Bejma. Greg worked at Allen-Bradley (Rockwell Automation) for 38 years and proud member of UE Local # 1111. He was an avid bowler and golfer and member of Class of 63 Notre Dame High School. A special thank you to Legacy Hospice and nurse Kelly and aide Bernice. Visitation at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH 16000 W. National, Monday, April 8, 9:00-10:15AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM Entombment St Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019