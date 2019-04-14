Services
Altenbern, Gretchen (Nee Haase) Of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on Thurs. April 11, 2019 at the age of 85. Survived by her daughters, Amy (Tom) McGuine, Sara Semrad; five grandchildren; one great- grandchild. Visitation will be held on Thurs., April 18, 2019 from 10AM until the time of services at Noon at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will immediately follow. Memorials are appreciated to the , 1555 N Rivercenter Dr. #211, Milwaukee, WI 53212.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
