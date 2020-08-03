Grier T. HewittRichfield - Age 84, left this earth on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Son of Gerald and Mildred (Lewis) Hewitt. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Sandra (Lacy); and Brother Ervin Hewitt. He is survived by his children, Kristine (William) Cruz, Linda Jung, Kenneth Hewitt, and Donna (Allen) Schroepfer; Grandchildren, Anthony Cerar, Jesse Cerar, Darek Jung, and Georgie Schroepfer; Great-grandchild, Cyril Cerar; and Brother, Bruce Hewitt; and Aunt, Polly Hewitt. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.Grier was a bright business man and a loving family man. His children and grandchildren brought him his greatest joy. He shared his creative & adventurous soul with his family--flying airplanes, skiing mountains, and diving in the depths of oceans, as well as many other exciting pursuits.Private services for Grier will be held at a later date.