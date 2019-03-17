Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Guadalupe Baez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe Baez

Guadalupe Baez Notice
Baez, Guadalupe Found peace on March 15, 2019 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Miguel. Loving mother of Erminia Avila, Yolanda Perez, Mona (Rick) Cervera, Jessie (Judy) Valdez, Lupe Valdez and the late Olivia Hernandez. Further survived by 4 other generations of her family. Guadalupe was a generous, giving and loving "Grandma" to many. Visitation on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the MAX A SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee from 2 to 6pm. Private burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
