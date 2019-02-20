Services
Witkowiak Funeral Home
529 West Historic Mitchell Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
(414) 645-2467
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Witkowiak Funeral Home
529 West Historic Mitchell Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Witkowiak Funeral Home
529 West Historic Mitchell Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Cuevas, Guadalupe Passed away Feb. 11, 2019 at the age of 86. Dear mother of Santos (Guadalupe) Godoy, Enrique "Ricky" Godoy, Edward "Bay" Godoy, Mary "Tita" Godoy, Efrain "Frankie" (Carmen) Berumen Cuevas, Richard "Choo Choo" (Kimberly) Cuevas, Linda "Lila" (Jesse) Lee Cuevas and Lisa Berumen Cuevas. Grandmother of 15, great grandmother of 29 and great-great grandmother of 1. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday Feb. 23 from 1 to 4pm with services at 3pm. Private Interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
