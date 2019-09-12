Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE
613 S. 4th St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE
613 S. 4th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guadalupe Macias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe Macias

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guadalupe Macias Notice
Guadalupe Macias

Milwaukee - Welcomed into the arms of the Lord on September 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband for 69 years of Inez. Dad of Jaime (Mary), Maria E. (Eusebio), Maria G., Yolanda (William) and Rosa (Johnny). He is further survived by 15 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends. He was a retiree from Ladish, loved playing music and was an excellent tailor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 13th at 12:00 Noon at OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE 613 S. 4th St. Visitation AT CHURCH from 10:00 to 11:45 A.M. Entombment to follow mass at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

logo
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guadalupe's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline