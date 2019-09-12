|
Guadalupe Macias
Milwaukee - Welcomed into the arms of the Lord on September 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband for 69 years of Inez. Dad of Jaime (Mary), Maria E. (Eusebio), Maria G., Yolanda (William) and Rosa (Johnny). He is further survived by 15 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends. He was a retiree from Ladish, loved playing music and was an excellent tailor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 13th at 12:00 Noon at OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE 613 S. 4th St. Visitation AT CHURCH from 10:00 to 11:45 A.M. Entombment to follow mass at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019