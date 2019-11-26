Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Gesu Church
Gudelia "Delia" Talavera

Gudelia "Delia" Talavera Notice
Gudelia "Delia" Talavera

Age 86, November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Adalberto Talavera. Loving mother of Maria (the late Victor) Gutierrez, Alberto (Georgette), Raul, Gerardo (Patricia), Martha (Edgar) Daleccio, Raquel (David) Mendoza, Maricruz, and the late Pedro Talavera. Survived by her sister Maria. Further survived by 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, (December 1st, 2019) from 4-8 PM. Services Monday 10 AM at Gesu Church. Please see the funeral home website for full details.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
