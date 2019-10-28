Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gundelinde Griesenhofer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gundelinde And Johann Griesenhofer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gundelinde And Johann Griesenhofer Notice
Gundelinde and Johann Griesenhofer

St. Francis - Gunda, age 85, found peace on Saturday, October 26 and Johann, age 84, on Sunday, October 27, 2019 after 57 years of marriage. They were the loving parents, of Tony (Barb) Griesenhofer and Monica (Jeff) Wenszell. Proud grandparents of Jonathan (Brittany), Kimberly and Katrina Griesenhofer; Joshua, Amanda and Elizabeth Wenszell. Great-grandparents of William and Lena. Gunda is survived by 2 sisters and 2 brothers and Johann by 1 brother. They are further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Hans was a retired Plumber and member of Local No. 75.

Visitation for Gunda and Hans held on Friday, November 1, 2019, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM.

Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Private interment.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gundelinde's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
jsonline