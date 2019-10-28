|
|
Gundelinde and Johann Griesenhofer
St. Francis - Gunda, age 85, found peace on Saturday, October 26 and Johann, age 84, on Sunday, October 27, 2019 after 57 years of marriage. They were the loving parents, of Tony (Barb) Griesenhofer and Monica (Jeff) Wenszell. Proud grandparents of Jonathan (Brittany), Kimberly and Katrina Griesenhofer; Joshua, Amanda and Elizabeth Wenszell. Great-grandparents of William and Lena. Gunda is survived by 2 sisters and 2 brothers and Johann by 1 brother. They are further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Hans was a retired Plumber and member of Local No. 75.
Visitation for Gunda and Hans held on Friday, November 1, 2019, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM.
Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Private interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019