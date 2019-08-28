|
Stenzel, Gunther John A badass chef, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend passed away on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at the age of 31. Gunner was a man of passion. He loved all things outdoors, and was always up for an adventure. He loved spending time fishing with his Dad, camping, kayaking and hiking off the beaten path. He united his passion for the outdoors with his love for the kitchen through gardening, foraging for wild mushrooms, and always using the freshest ingredients he could find. Winner of numerous culinary awards, Gunner made huge strides in his beloved career. His creativity and drive as a chef brought him bonafide recognition by the greats in his field. He loved to experiment with molecular gastronomy and any unique way to put a twist on ordinary foods. His larger than life personality could light up the room. He meant the world to his family and had a contagious energy that made a lasting impression on anyone he met. Gunner was one of a kind and will be deeply missed. "Tough times don't last, tough people do." A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, September 1 from 11AM to 2 PM with time of sharing at 2 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019