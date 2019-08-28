Services
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
(262) 242-3120
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
423 N. Main St
Thiensville, WI
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
423 N. Main St
Thiensville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gunther Stenzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gunther John Stenzel


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gunther John Stenzel Notice
Stenzel, Gunther John A badass chef, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend passed away on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at the age of 31. Gunner was a man of passion. He loved all things outdoors, and was always up for an adventure. He loved spending time fishing with his Dad, camping, kayaking and hiking off the beaten path. He united his passion for the outdoors with his love for the kitchen through gardening, foraging for wild mushrooms, and always using the freshest ingredients he could find. Winner of numerous culinary awards, Gunner made huge strides in his beloved career. His creativity and drive as a chef brought him bonafide recognition by the greats in his field. He loved to experiment with molecular gastronomy and any unique way to put a twist on ordinary foods. His larger than life personality could light up the room. He meant the world to his family and had a contagious energy that made a lasting impression on anyone he met. Gunner was one of a kind and will be deeply missed. "Tough times don't last, tough people do." A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, September 1 from 11AM to 2 PM with time of sharing at 2 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission would be greatly appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gunther's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline