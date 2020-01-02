Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Gustave J. "Jim" Hennemann

Gustave J. Hennemann "Jim"

Milwaukee - January 2, 2019 age 78 years. Beloved husband of 58 years to Gail (nee Gehrke). Loving father of Kurt (Mary Jo) and Owen (Julie) Hennemann. Dear grandpa of Tanner, Elizabeth, Josef and Maxwell. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday January 11, at St. John's Lutheran Church 7877 N. Port Washington Rd, Glendale from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church Building Fund would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, 2020
