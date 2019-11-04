|
|
Guy Antczak
Milwaukee - Age 53. At peace October 28, 2019. Beloved son of Elaine and the late George Antczak. Dear brother of Scott, Mark (Sarah), Todd (Kerri), Dean (Jenna), and Jay (Jeanine). Further survived by many relatives and friends. Memorial gathering at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 W. Beloit Rd., Milwaukee on Friday, November 8th from 10 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 AM. For more information see funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019