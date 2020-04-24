|
Guy Anthony Peterson
Brodhead, WI formerly of Big Bend, WI - Called home to the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at age 60 years. Born May 5, 1959 in Waukesha to Joseph and Elizabeth "Betty Ann" (nee Maney). Survived by brothers Brian, Jay, Ted (Melinda), Neal (Tammy); nephews Bernard and Karac Peterson; nieces Jaclyn (Lance) Armstrong and Keri Jo Peterson; grandnieces Alexis and Avril Peterson; best friends Tom Nacius, Wendy Winklemann, Barb Szpek, Dick and Barb DeVoe, Charmayn Lemanski, Tammy Peterson and many other relatives and friends. Guy was God father to Jaclyn and Keri Jo. Guy was a professional driver. Over his career he drove motor coach bus, semi-trucks, milk trucks, school bus and lastly Limousine. He was one of the kindest and most gentle people you could meet. He had a passion for animals and loved all his dogs, cats and horses. Visitation Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 11AM until time of funeral service at 2PM. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions please be aware that only 10 people will be allowed in to pay their respects at one time in order to maintain social distancing.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020