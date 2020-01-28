|
|
Guy G. Morrison
Milwaukee - Called home to the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Age 93. He is survived by sisters Gayle (Byron) Hargis and Toqualee (Norman) McDonough, his children Guila (Jonathan) Parker, Todd (Margaret) Morrison, Matthew Morrison, and Steven (Laura Lane) Morrison. He was Grandpa Guy to Daniel, Jacob, Michael, Ayden, Sawyer, and Sophia, and Great Grandpa Guy to Morgan. Guy was preceded in death by his twin sister, Guila, and his brother Donnell (Vivian) Morrison.
Guy was born on Kaskaskia Island, Illinois, on August 18, 1926, to Lloyd and Bernetta (nee Grogg) Morrison. The family later settled in Ellis Grove, Illinois. Guy served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the South Pacific. He then pursued a college degree that launched a great career as a radio and television engineer for Milwaukee Public Schools, WYMS, and Milwaukee Public Television. Guy retired and filled his time volunteering at his longtime church, Northwest Baptist, golfing with his buddies, and cheering on his grandchildren in all their endeavors.
Visitation at NORTHWEST BAPTIST CHURCH, 4373 N. 92 St., Milwaukee, on Friday, January 31, 2020, 4-6:45PM. Funeral Service at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, Guy would have loved to be remembered by gifts to Northwest Baptist Church, WYMS (radiomilwaukee.org), and Milwaukee Public Television (milwaukeepbs.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020