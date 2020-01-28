Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
NORTHWEST BAPTIST CHURCH
4373 N. 92 St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
NORTHWEST BAPTIST CHURCH
4373 N. 92 St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy G. Morrison


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Guy G. Morrison Notice
Guy G. Morrison

Milwaukee - Called home to the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Age 93. He is survived by sisters Gayle (Byron) Hargis and Toqualee (Norman) McDonough, his children Guila (Jonathan) Parker, Todd (Margaret) Morrison, Matthew Morrison, and Steven (Laura Lane) Morrison. He was Grandpa Guy to Daniel, Jacob, Michael, Ayden, Sawyer, and Sophia, and Great Grandpa Guy to Morgan. Guy was preceded in death by his twin sister, Guila, and his brother Donnell (Vivian) Morrison.

Guy was born on Kaskaskia Island, Illinois, on August 18, 1926, to Lloyd and Bernetta (nee Grogg) Morrison. The family later settled in Ellis Grove, Illinois. Guy served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the South Pacific. He then pursued a college degree that launched a great career as a radio and television engineer for Milwaukee Public Schools, WYMS, and Milwaukee Public Television. Guy retired and filled his time volunteering at his longtime church, Northwest Baptist, golfing with his buddies, and cheering on his grandchildren in all their endeavors.

Visitation at NORTHWEST BAPTIST CHURCH, 4373 N. 92 St., Milwaukee, on Friday, January 31, 2020, 4-6:45PM. Funeral Service at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, Guy would have loved to be remembered by gifts to Northwest Baptist Church, WYMS (radiomilwaukee.org), and Milwaukee Public Television (milwaukeepbs.org).

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline