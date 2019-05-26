|
Enockson, Guy K. Of Mukwonago, formerly Crivitz. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, May 19, 2019 at the age of 80. He is survived by his beloved wife Beverly (nee Schroeder). Loving father of Naomi (Guy) Miller, Penny (Arvy) Rasmussen, and Lauri (Ross) Hunkins. Proud and loving "Grandpa E" of Michael Guy (Nicole) Enockson, Matthew (Michelle) Miller, David Hunkins, and Katlin Hunkins. Great-grandpa of Ava, Mitchell, and Madelyn. Further survived by his 2 brothers; Robert Duerschmidt of Washington State, Wayland Duerschmidt of Wyoming, and Nonda Wilson Of Washington D.C., other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sister Bonnie, and his brothers Jaron and Rodger. Guy was owner/operator of his own long distance trucking company and spent 45 years over the road. Guy loved his girls, his sons-in-laws, and his loving wife Bev. Private family services will be held. Donations to the Parkinsons Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/), in Guy's name is greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019