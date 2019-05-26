Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Enockson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy K. Enockson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Guy K. Enockson Notice
Enockson, Guy K. Of Mukwonago, formerly Crivitz. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, May 19, 2019 at the age of 80. He is survived by his beloved wife Beverly (nee Schroeder). Loving father of Naomi (Guy) Miller, Penny (Arvy) Rasmussen, and Lauri (Ross) Hunkins. Proud and loving "Grandpa E" of Michael Guy (Nicole) Enockson, Matthew (Michelle) Miller, David Hunkins, and Katlin Hunkins. Great-grandpa of Ava, Mitchell, and Madelyn. Further survived by his 2 brothers; Robert Duerschmidt of Washington State, Wayland Duerschmidt of Wyoming, and Nonda Wilson Of Washington D.C., other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sister Bonnie, and his brothers Jaron and Rodger. Guy was owner/operator of his own long distance trucking company and spent 45 years over the road. Guy loved his girls, his sons-in-laws, and his loving wife Bev. Private family services will be held. Donations to the Parkinsons Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/), in Guy's name is greatly appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline