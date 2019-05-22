Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Graves, Guy L. Age 83. At peace May 19, 2019. Loving husband of Geraldine (nee Meisner) for 61 years. Dear father of Christine (John) Hedstrom, Julie (Tracy) Verhaalen, and Karen (Jeff) Tuley. Loving grandfather of Mark (Jackie) Spohrleder, Ryan (Kelly) Tuley, Angela (Jordan) Steinert, Michelle Tuley, Joseph Verhaalen, and Peter Tuley. Great-grandfather of Ava Verhaalen and Matthew Tuley. Brother of Gay (Earle) Dahlmann, and Gary (Kathy) Graves. Dear friend of Jody Landish. Further survived by family and friends. A veteran of the U.S. Army, life-long truck driver, and furniture carpenter in his spare time. Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25th from 1-3 PM. Memorial Service 3 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019
