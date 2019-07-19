|
Wenzel, Guy S. Born to Eternal Life July 16, 2019 at the age of 41 years. Beloved husband of Vanessa (nee Trekas). Loving father of Zackary, Nickolas, Guy and Michael. Cherished son of Rhonda and Daniel Rendon. Dear son-in-law of Steven and Victoria Trekas. Loving step-brother of Terri (Marshall) Plant, Todd (Lori) Rendon and the late Tammy Rendon Orth. Brother-in-law of Melissa Trekas. Dear grandson of Anita Schnabl. Further survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Guy will always be remembered for his outgoing personality, love for life and his creative musical talents. In lieu of flowers donations to the family are appreciated. Visitation Friday, July 19 (TODAY) from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH (3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee) followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM. Inurnment Highland Memorial Park at a future date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2019