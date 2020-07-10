Guy T. LousbergBorn to Eternal Life July 8, 2020 at the age of 56 years. Dear son of Mavis "Mamie" and the late Hubert "Hubie". Brother of Gary and the late Gordon. Uncle of Travis (Jennifer) and Brigitte (Michael) Rodriguez of Fontana, CA. Great-uncle of Hunter and Sawyer. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services at Sunnyside Cemetery. Memorials to Alexian Village, where he had been an employee for 37 years.