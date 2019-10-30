Services
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Madison - Guy V. Martin, age 84, passed away at his home in Madison on September 16, 2019.

A service in remembrance will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made in Guy's name to Colgate University, the Alzheimers Alliance of Madison, or the Madison Public Library. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
