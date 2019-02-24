Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Gwen Cravens
Cravens, Gwen Sanders (1917-2019) February 20 Gwen transitioned peacefully at 101 years old, at home, surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Jay H. Cravens. Survived by daughters Melissa Serfling and Lucinda Weston, six grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Special appreciation to her wonderful caregivers and Horizon Hospice who took care of her in her own home where she remained for 49 years. At Gwen's request services will occur at a later date in her family cemetery in Clinton, Minnesota. Please see www.feerickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
