Jackson, Gwen T. (Nee Temple) Age 90, of Milwaukee, WI, died on March 24, 2019. She was the daughter of John and Ida Temple. She married Steven Jackson on July 26, 1951. They have now joined each other in Eternal Life. Gwen retired as a Human Resources Vice President from Brills Colony Men's Clothing Store. She spent the majority of her adult life in service to her community; American Red Cross (served as National Chairman of Volunteers for 4 years), United Way, Urban League, YMCA, Dept. of Aging and other Community involvement. 21st Street School was renamed the Gwen T. Jackson Early Childhood & Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steven, her parents, John and Ida Temple. her sister, Yvonne (Herbert) Williams, and her brother Eugene Temple. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Michael and daughter, Stephanie Jackson; her granddaughter, Amanda Jackson; her brothers, Harold Temple, Ronald Temple and Kenneth (Sharon) Temple; her sisters Sandra Temple, Carole (Charles) Gupton, Arleen Temple and Ava (Aubrey) Evans; nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday March 29, 2019 at CENTRAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 639 N. 25th Street Milwaukee, WI 10- 12 Noon. Funeral Service 12 Noon. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary