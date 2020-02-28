Resources
Gwendolyn A. Long


1960 - 2020
Gwendolyn A. Long Notice
Gwendolyn A. Long

West Allis - (Nee Witkiewicz) Passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. She was born in Ladysmith, WI on January 26,1960 to Peter and Josephine (Renne) Witkiewicz. She is survived by her daughter Sarah Long of West Allis, her long time partner Scott Solum and Scott's children Susan, Samuel and Miranda. Grandchildren Cristian and Angela. Further survived by sisters Lillian Farrar, Catherine Williams, Phyllis Gonsowski, Annette, Caroline and Lisa Witkiewicz. Brothers James, Thomas and Kevin. She married Richard Long on November 15,1986 in Chicago, IL. They later separated. Gwen was employed for 22 years by Grebe's Bakery in West Allis. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother David Witkiewicz. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
