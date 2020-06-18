Gwendolyn A. Mueller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn A. Mueller

Cedarburg - (nee Tobin) June 15, 2020, age 83 years. Loving mother of Steven, Mary, Nancy, Sally, Becky, Judy, Terry, Edward and Peter. Further survived by 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, sisters Kathy Brown and Sue Jacky, brother William Tobin, other family and friends. Preceded in death by husband Bernard, daughter Cindy Mueller, sister Phyllis Tobin, and brother James "Buddy" Tobin. Visitation Sat., June 27 12:30-services at 2PM at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Burial to follow at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery. Memorials to the charity of the donor's choice strongly suggested. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com . Due to Social Distancing, seating for service will be limited to 50 people.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Service
02:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved