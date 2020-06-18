Gwendolyn A. Mueller
Cedarburg - (nee Tobin) June 15, 2020, age 83 years. Loving mother of Steven, Mary, Nancy, Sally, Becky, Judy, Terry, Edward and Peter. Further survived by 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, sisters Kathy Brown and Sue Jacky, brother William Tobin, other family and friends. Preceded in death by husband Bernard, daughter Cindy Mueller, sister Phyllis Tobin, and brother James "Buddy" Tobin. Visitation Sat., June 27 12:30-services at 2PM at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Burial to follow at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery. Memorials to the charity of the donor's choice strongly suggested. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com . Due to Social Distancing, seating for service will be limited to 50 people.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.