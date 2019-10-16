Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Gloeckler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn M. (Rice) Gloeckler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn M. (Rice) Gloeckler Notice
Gwendolyn M. (nee Rice) Gloeckler passed away on October 12, 2019 at the age of 98 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, William T. Gloeckler. Loving mother of Carol A. (Jerry) Macon of Colorado Springs, CO; Karen C. (Allen) Martin of Franklin, WI; Catherine J. (Shirley Dumas) of Madison, WI; and William K. of Merrimac, WI. Proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 11 stepp-great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother-in-law John (Frances), nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:30AM-10:30AM at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home. Memorial service on Saturday at the funeral home at 10:30AM. Inurnment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline