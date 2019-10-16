|
|
Gwendolyn M. (nee Rice) Gloeckler passed away on October 12, 2019 at the age of 98 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, William T. Gloeckler. Loving mother of Carol A. (Jerry) Macon of Colorado Springs, CO; Karen C. (Allen) Martin of Franklin, WI; Catherine J. (Shirley Dumas) of Madison, WI; and William K. of Merrimac, WI. Proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 11 stepp-great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother-in-law John (Frances), nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:30AM-10:30AM at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home. Memorial service on Saturday at the funeral home at 10:30AM. Inurnment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019