|
|
Gwendolyn "Gwen" R. Roots
New Berlin - (nee Jones) Went Home to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Donald Roots. Loving mother of Sherry (Tom) Wruck, Mark (Elizabeth) Roots, Deanne "Teeko" (Lon) Lautenbach and John Roots. Dear grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Jack (Clare) Jones and Bette (Gary) Weishar and sister-in-law of Bill (the late Gertrude) Roots. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
A private funeral will be held for family only.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020