Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MT. HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH
8633 W. Becher St
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
MT. HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH
8633 W. Becher St
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwenn Benjamin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwenn J. Benjamin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwenn J. Benjamin Notice
Gwenn J. Benjamin

Milwaukee - (nee Nourse) Entered Heaven on Monday, November 25, 2019 at age 86. Mother of Bonnie (Max) Hendryx and Karen (Mike) Thompson. Grandmother of Brian and Steven Boston, Chris (Jenna) Thompson, Kelly (Chad) Carr, Rebecca (Larry) Nance, Kevin Peters. Great-grandmother of Michael and Jacob Nance, Miles Peters, Oliver and Parker Thompson. Mother-in-law of Dale Peters. Dear friend of Sandy Alioto. Also loved by other family and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Clyde, daughter Sherry, and sisters Jean and Shirley.

Visitation at MT. HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8633 W. Becher St, Milwaukee, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, 10-11AM. Funeral service at 11AM.

Please no flowers due to severe allergies. Memorials appreciated to Mt. Hope Pantry or Mr. Hope Closet.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwenn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline