Gwenn J. Benjamin
Milwaukee - (nee Nourse) Entered Heaven on Monday, November 25, 2019 at age 86. Mother of Bonnie (Max) Hendryx and Karen (Mike) Thompson. Grandmother of Brian and Steven Boston, Chris (Jenna) Thompson, Kelly (Chad) Carr, Rebecca (Larry) Nance, Kevin Peters. Great-grandmother of Michael and Jacob Nance, Miles Peters, Oliver and Parker Thompson. Mother-in-law of Dale Peters. Dear friend of Sandy Alioto. Also loved by other family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Clyde, daughter Sherry, and sisters Jean and Shirley.
Visitation at MT. HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8633 W. Becher St, Milwaukee, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, 10-11AM. Funeral service at 11AM.
Please no flowers due to severe allergies. Memorials appreciated to Mt. Hope Pantry or Mr. Hope Closet.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019