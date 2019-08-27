|
Van Houten, Barbara H. (Nee Keever) Met her beloved Master on August 24, 2019, at age 85. Dear Sister of Carol (Frank) Balistreri, Mary Ann Winarski, Ed (Mary) Keever, and Jerry Keever. Special Aunt to Barbara Ann (Dan) Karagianis, Colette (Mike) Schell, and Frank Jr. (Sherry) Balistreri. Adoring Great-Aunt to Natalie Karagianis. Natalie was a big part in Aunt Barb's life. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3970 N. 92nd St., on Friday, August 30, at 10AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Vincent De Paul Society, Burlington, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019