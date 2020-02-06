|
|
H. Roger Hathaway
Pewaukee - H. Roger Hathaway of Pewaukee Wisconsin passed away on February 2, 2020. Loving husband of Sharon Hathaway. Beloved dad of Heather (Steve) Green and Derek (Lauren) Hathaway. Loving papa of Olive and Quinn Hathaway. Dear brother of Kay (Joseph) Szymanski. Visiting time will take place at 12pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020, until a celebration of life service at 1 pm at Elmbrook Church 777 S. Barker Road, Brookfield, WI 53045. Interment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park at 2:30 pm with military honors. Arrangments by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020