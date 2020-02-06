Services
Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Elmbrook Church
777 S. Barker Road
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Elmbrook Church
777 S. Barker Road
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
Pewaukee - H. Roger Hathaway of Pewaukee Wisconsin passed away on February 2, 2020. Loving husband of Sharon Hathaway. Beloved dad of Heather (Steve) Green and Derek (Lauren) Hathaway. Loving papa of Olive and Quinn Hathaway. Dear brother of Kay (Joseph) Szymanski. Visiting time will take place at 12pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020, until a celebration of life service at 1 pm at Elmbrook Church 777 S. Barker Road, Brookfield, WI 53045. Interment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park at 2:30 pm with military honors. Arrangments by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
