Hailee Rose SternerGreendale - Joined the angels in Heaven on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 22. Beloved daughter of Wendy (nee Heinzel) and Chris. Loving sister of Benjamin. Dear granddaughter of Mary and James Heinzel and Barbara and Waldemar Sterner. Cherished girlfriend of Noah Stevens. Also loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends, and especially by her dog Evie.Hailee was a 2019 graduate of UW Milwaukee, Suma Cum Laude, School of Business.Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Friday, July 17 from 5 - 7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM.Hailee was a shining light that we lost too soon.