Hailee Rose Sterner
Hailee Rose Sterner

Greendale - Joined the angels in Heaven on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 22. Beloved daughter of Wendy (nee Heinzel) and Chris. Loving sister of Benjamin. Dear granddaughter of Mary and James Heinzel and Barbara and Waldemar Sterner. Cherished girlfriend of Noah Stevens. Also loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends, and especially by her dog Evie.

Hailee was a 2019 graduate of UW Milwaukee, Suma Cum Laude, School of Business.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Friday, July 17 from 5 - 7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM.

Hailee was a shining light that we lost too soon.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
JUL
17
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
