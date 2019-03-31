|
Koenig, Hal L. Hal Koenig, a native of Hurdsfield, North Dakota, and long-time resident of the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died suddenly and instantaneously of a heart attack on Monday, March 26, 2019, at the age of 61. He was born in Harvey, North Dakota, to LeRoy and Betty Koenig. He received a bachelor's degree in architecture from North Dakota State University, a master's degree in Urban Land Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and practiced for more than 25 years as an architect at major Milwaukee firms and on his own before his incredible talent for painting urban and natural landscapes in oil blossomed into a full-time career. His accomplishments as a painter in oil included numerous invitations and awards from nationally recognized art events. He was owner-operator and primary artist at Oil Gallery in the Marshall Building atrium at the corner of Water and Buffalo Streets in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, where after a brief hiatus his work will continue on display. A kind and gentle soul loved by virtually everyone who knew or met him, he will be achingly missed by his family and friends, his artistic community and his city. Hal is survived by his husband of 32 years, best friend and continuing soulmate Robert Schwoch; his beloved parents LeRoy and Betty; dear sister Beth (Don) Renteria and brother Marty (Nancy) Koenig; father-in-law and buddy Darrell Schwoch; and cherished nieces and nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his wonderful brother Todd, and by his devoted mother-in-law Luciana Schwoch. Memorial visitation Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:30 - 6:30 PM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 3200 South Herman Street, Milwaukee. Memorial service at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019