Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
313 Circle Dr.
Hartland, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
313 Circle Dr.
Hartland, WI
View Map
Hannah A. Hojnacki


1928 - 2019
Hannah A. Hojnacki Notice
Hannah A. Hojnacki

Born to Eternal Life on September 12, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Clarence R. Hojnacki. Dear mother of Debra (John) Mojziszek of Elmhurst, IL. Loving grandmother of Kevin and Kirsten Mojziszek. Dear sister of Fredrick (the late Sheila) Johnson. Preceded in death by her sister Lucille (the late Glenn) Schroepfer and her brother Herbert (Marge) Johnson. Further loved by her goddaughter Kerry Anne Staneiwski, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Sunday, September 22 at Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield from 3-6 PM. Visitation Monday at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Dr., Hartland from 10 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery to follow. Memorials in Hannah's name can be made to Celiac Disease Foundation or to the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019
