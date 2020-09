Or Copy this URL to Share

Hannah E. Cherney



Hannah E. Cherney, age 98, passed away on June 22, 2020. Hannah was born on October 25, 1921 to John and Andrea Louden in Alliance, Nebraska.



A visitation will be held on October 3, 2020 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 10:00am-11:30am with the service to follow. Pastor Wes Werner will be presiding. Burial at Ottawa Cemetery to follow.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store