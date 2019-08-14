|
Koerner, Hans B. August 11, 2019, age 67. Beloved husband of Bonnie (nee Manegold). Loving father of Chris (Ede) and Phillip Koerner. Proud grandpa of Joshua. Loving son of Anneliese and the late Horst Koerner. Further survived by the Manegold and True families. Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Saturday, August 17 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Hans retired from the Wauwatosa School District with over 30 years of dedicated service. See Harder website for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019