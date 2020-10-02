Hans "John F." BrebeckHans (John Francis Joseph) Brebeck was born in Milwaukee, WI to John Evangelist and Cecelia Elizabeth (Sipek) Brebeck. Born to life in 1935. Born to Eternity Sept. 2020. Hans is survived by Ann E. (Downing) Brebeck, his wife and partner of 61 years. He is also survived by his four children: Mary (John) Corriveau, Kathy (Bill) Bressers, Joe (Jan) Brebeck and John (Anita) Brebeck, 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, his sister Cecelia (Don) Voith and many nieces and nephews.Hans was a self-employed Real Estate Appraiser and MAI (Member of the Appraisal Institute). He often referred to himself as a "humble sole proprietor." Gifted with a unique sense of humor, he founded the "Apostles of the Red Socks Club" for "fun-loving persons who were not afraid to be a little different." Hans, and his mother and father, are all entombed wearing their red socks. Hans was a proud member of the 1952 graduating class of Marquette University High School.Due to Covid concerns, private services for the family were held. Han's favorite charities included the Knights of Colubus Missions, Pro-Life Across America billboards and EWTN TV. These, or a donation to a charity of your choosing would be greatly appreciated. Ein Prosit, Ein Prosit, Der Gemutlichkeit!