Hans G. Jakobsons
Hans G. Jakobsons

New Berlin - Passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Born on September 25, 1944. Husband of Clocille Jakobsons (nee Cox). Father of Michael (Andrea), Jason (Cassandra), Joseph, Matthew (Jennifer) and Jonathan. Brother of Karola Pitzka and Barbara Markiewicz (Donald). Also survived by 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Burial is on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 4PM, New Berlin Cemetery (18019 W. National Ave., New Berlin WI.) with a meal to follow.

Hans was a dedicated employee of Milwaukee Public Schools for over 30 years.

Memorials made to the Adventist Disaster Relief Agency appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
