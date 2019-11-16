Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
Entered Eternal Life on November 15, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Klijnsmit (nee Currier). Dear brother of Dineke and Laus Klijnsmit; of Amsterdam, Holland.

A service honoring Hans' life will take place on Wednesday, November 20, at 1:00PM at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., in Shorewood, WI 53211. Reception to follow. Memorials in Hans' name may be made to Food For The Poor. For full notice see www.feerickfuneralhome.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
