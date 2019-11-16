|
|
Hans Klijnsmit
Entered Eternal Life on November 15, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Klijnsmit (nee Currier). Dear brother of Dineke and Laus Klijnsmit; of Amsterdam, Holland.
A service honoring Hans' life will take place on Wednesday, November 20, at 1:00PM at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., in Shorewood, WI 53211. Reception to follow. Memorials in Hans' name may be made to Food For The Poor. For full notice see www.feerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019