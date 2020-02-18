|
Hans P. Hoffmann
Found peace on Monday February 17th, 2020. Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Cecilia. Dear Step-father of Annemarie (the late Arnold) Ehrlich, Heidi (the late Richard) Honthaner, Wolf (Carolyn) Ritter and Conrad (Debra) Ritter. Loved by 6 grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Memorial gathering at the funeral home on Saturday February 22nd, 10:00am- 11:45am. Funeral Service 12:00PM.
Hans was an employee of Kohl's bakery and a member of Teamsters Local 200.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020