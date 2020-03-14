|
|
Hans Schwark
Age 96, of Wauwatosa, passed away on March 8, 2020 at Saint Camillus in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Hans is survived by his daughter, Sabine (with Edward Langer), relatives in Germany, the Jones family of Cambria and many friends.
Hans was born in Lensahnerhof, Germany on September 30, 1923 and made his home in Schleswig-Holstein prior to emigrating to America. He was a German soldier during World War II and was captured by the allies in North Africa in 1943. He spent three years as a prisoner of war in America and was befriended by the Jones family of Cambria, Wisconsin who sponsored the emigration of Hans, his wife Irene and infant daughter to Wisconsin in 1951. He and his family became U.S. citizens in 1956.
Hans worked as a salesperson for Wisconsin Paper & Products for over 50 years, retiring at 82 years. He enjoyed classical music, reading, collecting art, learning about wine and entertaining friends. Hans, himself, had an artistic bent and created many beautiful greeting cards that delighted his recipients. He and his wife were inveterate travelers. They visited over 70 countries, among others China, India, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, Morocco, Greece, Russia, Italy and France. Hans, an avid photographer, captured these trips in over 5,000 slides. He had a passion for tennis and continued playing until he was 90 years old.
Hans was preceded in death by his wife, Irene, his parents and his only brother Guenter.
A get-together to celebrate the life of Hans will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 12 noon at Maggiano's Little Italy, 2500 N. Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa, WI, 53226.
In lieu of flowers, kindly make a contribution to the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, 1101 N. Market St., Milwaukee, WI 53202.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020