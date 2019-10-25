Services
Harlan D. Bartsch

Harlan D. Bartsch Notice
Harlan D. Bartsch

October 25, 2019 age 89. Beloved husband of the late Darlene (nee Heinrich). Dear father of Susan, Michael and Jeffrey. Brother of the late Delmar (Viola) Bartsch, Bob (Helen) Bartsch, the late Marlyn (the late Evelyn) Bartsch, and the late Evelyn (the late Lyle) Bredman. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thursday, October 31 at ELM GROVE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 945 W. Terrace Dr. from 11:00 AM until time of Service at 12:00 PM. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Harlan was a retired Barber after 52 years, an Army Veteran of Korean Conflict and a member of American Legion 449. He was also a longtime member of Elm Grove Ev. Lutheran Church and served on the Board of Finance.

Memorials to the Church, the Family or American Legion Post 449 appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
