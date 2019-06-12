Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Charles Catholic Church
313 Circle Drive
Hartland, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Charles Catholic Church
313 Circle Drive
Hartland, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harland Strandlien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harland E. Strandlien

Notice Condolences Flowers

Harland E. Strandlien Notice
Strandlien, Harland E. age 90, was Born to Eternal Life on June 5, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Jean; his children Mary Jean Cherne, Kathy Beveridge, David Strandlien (deceased), and Gail Kegley (Randy); grandchildren Curtis, Beth, Jessica, Stacie, Kim, Shannon and great grandchildren Alina and Noah. A Celebration of Life including full military honors will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, WI. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until the Funeral Mass at 6:00 PM. A reception with refreshments will follow the Mass. See funeral home website for full obituary.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline