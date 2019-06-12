|
Strandlien, Harland E. age 90, was Born to Eternal Life on June 5, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Jean; his children Mary Jean Cherne, Kathy Beveridge, David Strandlien (deceased), and Gail Kegley (Randy); grandchildren Curtis, Beth, Jessica, Stacie, Kim, Shannon and great grandchildren Alina and Noah. A Celebration of Life including full military honors will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, WI. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until the Funeral Mass at 6:00 PM. A reception with refreshments will follow the Mass. See funeral home website for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019