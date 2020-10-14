1/
Harley D. Kurtz
1928 - 2020
Harley D. Kurtz

age 92 of East Troy died on October 6, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1928 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. When Harley was 12 years old his family moved to East Troy. He was an East Troy graduate of the class of '46. He played football on the 1945 championship football team. Harley worked 45 years at Trent Tube as the Chief Metallurgist and Director of Technical Sales. He served 25 years on the East Troy Village Board and the East Troy Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. He was a member of the Booth Lake Memorial Park Board of 12 years. Harley actively served on both the East Troy Manor and the Heritage boards and also with the Kiwanis Club. He was a member of St. James Methodist Church for over 70 years. Harley and some other young fellows founded the Triangle Sportsmans Club in 1947. Harley was the last surviving founder of the Triangle Sportsmans Club. He loved to hunt and fish. He was able to continue doing what he loved in his later years with the help of his son Karl. Harley's glass was always half full, although he had several challenges in his lifetime. Harley is survived by his wife of 68 years and his best friend Dorothy nee Lukas, their 3 children, Sandra(George)Roscoe, Karl(Theresa)Kurtz, and Kent Kurtz, 7 grandchildren Chad, Travis, Andrea, Chris, Todd, Julian and Alec, 4 great grandchildren Savanah, Gavin, Tanner, and Charlotte, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Myra, and 2 brothers Larry and Wayne. At Harley's request there will be no funeral but a memorial service is planned for later in the year. Legacy Funeral Services has the honor of serving the family.

Legacy Funeral Services (262)642-5057 East Troy, Wi.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
