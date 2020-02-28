Services
Harley Irwin

Harley Irwin Notice
Harley Irwin

Greenfield - Age 94. Joined his wife Beatrice on February 27, 2020. Loving father of Connie (Kenneth) Rochester and James (Janey) Irwin. Proud grandpa of Todd (Laura), Chris (Amanda), Michael (Heather), Tracy and Kellie (Scott). Great-grandpa of Stephanie (Jeremy), Samuel, Summer, Jacob, Joseph, Matthew, Joshua, Parker and Zachary. Great-great-grandpa of James. Dear brother of Tim. Further survived by other family and friends. Harley was preceded in death by his siblings: Dale, Wayne, Shirley Ellis, and grandson Chad. Visitation at Wisconsin Memorial Park "Little Chapel of Flowers", 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Thursday, March 5th from 1 to 2 PM. Service 2 PM. Burial to follow with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
