Harley R. WhitemarshGrafton - Born November 15, 1942. Born Again May 17, 2020.Harley passed from this life after losing his battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Sadly, he never had a chance to enjoy retirement. He is reunited with his parents, Floyd and Alma (nee Duwe) and his beloved sister, Judie.He leaves behind his loving wife, Joby and his two children, Doug (Patti) and Amy (Steve) Brown. He is also survived by his grandchildren Emily, Joshua, Claire, Tyler and Rachel. He also leaves behind his niece Julie and nephew Tim, and many other family and friends.Harley spent his entire working career in software development in manufacturing and banking industries, retiring at age 69. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball and golf. He was also involved in his local church, Grace Lutheran, in many different capacities.Thank you to Lasata Care Center and Grace Lutheran Church are appreciated. Private family services will be held.Harley worked hard and played hard. We will forever miss your hugs and your smiles, Harley.