Harley R. Whitemarsh
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harley R. Whitemarsh

Grafton - Born November 15, 1942. Born Again May 17, 2020.

Harley passed from this life after losing his battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Sadly, he never had a chance to enjoy retirement. He is reunited with his parents, Floyd and Alma (nee Duwe) and his beloved sister, Judie.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Joby and his two children, Doug (Patti) and Amy (Steve) Brown. He is also survived by his grandchildren Emily, Joshua, Claire, Tyler and Rachel. He also leaves behind his niece Julie and nephew Tim, and many other family and friends.

Harley spent his entire working career in software development in manufacturing and banking industries, retiring at age 69. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball and golf. He was also involved in his local church, Grace Lutheran, in many different capacities.

Thank you to Lasata Care Center and Grace Lutheran Church are appreciated. Private family services will be held.

Harley worked hard and played hard. We will forever miss your hugs and your smiles, Harley.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
979 N Green Bay Rd
Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-0380
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved